Sydney beaches closed after swimmer was eaten by great white shark

Several beaches of Sydney, including the popular Bondi and Bronte, were closed on Thursday after a swimmer died in a shark attack.











Sydney beaches are closed after beachgoers are eaten by great white sharks.





It is the first such death on the city’s beaches in nearly 60 years.

Video shows a shark attacking a person on Wednesday afternoon at Little Bay Beach, about 12 miles south of Australia’s largest city and near the entrance to Botany Bay. Police have not yet released the swimmer’s identity.

The attack comes days before the Murray Rose Malabar Magic Ocean Swim event, an annual charity event usually attended by thousands of swimmers at a nearby beach. Organizers said they are monitoring the situation and, if the event is postponed, it will be held on March 6.

Video shows moment of great white shark attack in Sydney











Video shows moment of great white shark attack in Sydney.





In the content-restricted video, a fisherman watches a swimmer being devoured to death by a 15-foot-tall great white shark off Little Bay Beach in Sydney.

