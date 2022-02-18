Tadeu asks Lucas to ‘wink’

Tadeu Schmidt joked with Lucas shortly after the medical student won the fifth race of the leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Before officially declaring the victory of popcorn in the dynamic, the presenter made a joke with the young man’s nickname, “baron of the wink”.
Attention Lucas! Still not worth it… Where’s the wink? Thaddeus Schmidt
Hearing that the proof “was not valid”, Lucas got a fright. Soon after, as soon as Tadeu asked for a “wink”, the boy burst out laughing and gestured to one of the cameras.
On the web, netizens loved Schmidt’s joke. Check out some reactions:
After Barbara’s elimination, who is the favorite participant of ‘BBB 22’?
Only the uol subscriber can vote more than once per poll
29.96%
0.29%
1.22%
0.31%
0.93%
0.93%
4.32%
0.31%
0.31%
0.23%
46.76%
0.35%
6.89%
1.04%
1.52%
0.73%
3.91%
Total of 12421 wishes
The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program