Tadeu asks Lucas to ‘wink’

Tadeu Schmidt joked with Lucas shortly after the medical student won the fifth race of the leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Before officially declaring the victory of popcorn in the dynamic, the presenter made a joke with the young man’s nickname, “baron of the wink”.

Attention Lucas! Still not worth it… Where’s the wink? Thaddeus Schmidt

Hearing that the proof “was not valid”, Lucas got a fright. Soon after, as soon as Tadeu asked for a “wink”, the boy burst out laughing and gestured to one of the cameras.

On the web, netizens loved Schmidt’s joke. Check out some reactions:

I really raised my hands up screaming aaaaaaaaaa when Tadeu asked him to wink #bbb22 — Larissa M. (@larissajmar) February 18, 2022

Thanks Tadeu for making the baron wink when winning the leader — Prior’s Troop (@ojocapm) February 18, 2022

TADEU ASKING HIM TO WINK I JUROOOOO #BBB22 — Central BBB ? #BBB22 (@CentralReaIity) February 18, 2022