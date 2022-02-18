Taesa (TAEE11) has a 43.6% drop in consolidated profit in the 4th quarter, at R$ 423 million; Ebitda grows 48.1%

Taesa (TAEE11) reported consolidated net income of R$ 423.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), which represents a reduction of 43.6% compared to the same period in 2020. In the year, the electric company profited R $2.213 billion, down 2.2% compared to 2020.

According to Taesa, the result was due to lower investments in projects under construction with a negative impact on the company’s infrastructure implementation margin; increase in net financial expenses; and lower IGP-M registered between the compared periods (0.02% in 4Q21 against 11.24% in 4Q20), which negatively affected the income from monetary restatement and equity in the earnings.

IFRS net revenue totaled R$717 million in 4Q21, down 38.7% from the same period of the previous year.

The company explains that the performance was “due to the reduction in the monetary correction of the contractual asset and the implementation of infrastructure, partially offset by the higher operating and maintenance revenues and the remuneration of the contractual asset”.

Regulatory net revenue reached R$ 550.9 million between October and December last year, up 43.8% year-on-year.

Earnings before regulatory interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 55.8% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling BRL 447 million.

The Ebitda margin reached 81.1% in the 4th quarter of 2021, an increase of 6.2 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

Regulatory Equity Income in 4Q21 totaled R$26.0 million, 18.8% lower than that recorded in 4Q20.

According to Taesa, the performance is basically explained by the higher financial expenses related to the 1st issuance of debentures by Ivaí, as a result of the rise in the IPCA, but partially offset by the inflation adjustment of the RAP 2021-2022 cycle.

IFRS net financial expenses totaled R$223.5 million in 4Q21, 15.9% higher than that recorded in 4Q20.

Taesa registers debt growth

In relation to net debt, the company reported that there was an increase of 29.1%, to R$ 8.025 billion.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 4.2 times, an increase of 0.4 times compared to 4Q20.

