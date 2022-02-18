Taesa (TAEE11) has a profit of R$ 2.2 billion and approves a new payment of dividends; check the values

Darling for investors who like to dividendsthe power transmission company Taesa (TAE11) registered net profit of BRL 2.214 billion in 2021. The result represents a small drop of 2.2% compared to the previous year.

In the fourth quarter, Taesa’s profit fell 43.6% compared to the same period in 2020, to R$423.1 million, according to international accounting standards (IFRS).

The company attributes the profit drop to lower investments in projects under construction with a negative impact on the infrastructure implementation margin.

The deceleration of the IGP-M, index used in the monetary correction revenue, and of financial expenses also affected the fourth quarter result.

Despite the lower profit, Taesa’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased 22.8% last year, to R$ 1.515 billion. This number was presented by the regulatory criterion, which differs from the accounting one.

Taesa will pay more dividends

Along with the balance sheet, Taesa’s board of directors approved the payment of dividends in BRL 800.3 million, equivalent to BRL 2.32 per unit. The amount will be paid to shareholders until December 31, based on the shareholding position on the day May 9.

The energy transmitter had already distributed R$ 989 million to shareholders. In this way, the company will pay R$ 1.789 billion in dividends referring to the 2021 result.

The amount represents 80.9% of Taesa’s 2021 net income and a dividend yield of 12.4%, well above the basic interest rate (Selic) for the period.

