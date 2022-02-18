Taesa (TAEE11) profits BRL 2.2 billion in 2021, down 2.2% – Money Times

THE taesa (TAEE11) reported a net profit of BRL 2.2 billion in 2021, down 2.2% compared to 2020, the company said on Thursday (17).

In the fourth quarter, the decline was 43.6% after the company recorded a net income of R$423 million, compared to R$750.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“The decrease was due to lower investments in projects under construction, since they are in their final stage of completion, and higher net financial expenses, as a result of the rise in the IPCA and CDI and the increase in leverage,” said the company. .

Ebitda, which measures the operating result, closed the last three months of the year at R$ 548.5 million, a drop of 34.3%.

“The decrease was due to the reduction in revenue from infrastructure implementation, following the lower investments in the Janaúba and Sant’Ana projects, and the decrease in the monetary correction of the contractual concession asset due to the contraction of the IGP-M inflation index. recorded in the compared periods”, said the company.

Net operating revenue was R$717 million, down 38.7%.

