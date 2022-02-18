TCU intelligence report points out Moro’s contradictions in Alvarez & Marsal payments – 02/17/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

An intelligence report from the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) points out divergences between statements by Sergio Moro (Podemos) about his work at Alvarez & Marsal and documents presented by the consultancy and by himself to defend his activity in the private sector, where he received R $3.7 million in one year.

The company, which is in charge of the judicial recovery of Odebrecht, says that Moro has never worked in sectors linked to the construction company, or to any other company investigated in Lava Jato, ruling out a possible conflict of interest. As he told the TCU, the former judge was initially hired by Alvarez & Marsal Disputas e Investigações Ltda., and took care of the compliance area. He later moved to Alvarez & Marsal Disputes & Investigations Inc in the US.

Moro himself, however, presented an invoice in a live with federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP) in which the Brazilian subsidiary Alvarez & Marsal Consultoria Em Engenharia Ltda was the service taker.

The discrepancy would reinforce suspicions that, contrary to what the company and the former judge declare, there was not a drastic separation between the various sectors of the company that could avoid a conflict of interest, even separating the resources of the departments. The TCU now intends to deepen the investigation into Moro’s role in the consultancy.

Moro’s advice states that “the bonus amount was transferred from the bank account of Alvarez & Marsal Disputas e Investigações to the account of Moro Consultoria, and there was only one material error in the issuance of the invoice by Moro Consultoria. There is no financial relationship de Moro Consultoria with another Alvarez & Marsal company other than Disputas e Investigações”.

Alvarez & Marsal said that, “as informed in its first statement to the TCU, Sergio Moro was hired by the global operation of Disputes and Investigations, which had its practice originally structured in Brazil, at Alvarez & Marsal Consultoria em Engenharia Ltda., and then it was transferred to Alvarez & Marsal Disputas e Investigações Ltda. Payments made here in Brazil were made through the company Alvarez & Marsal Disputas e Investigações Ltda.”

