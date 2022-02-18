‘Terrible to hear the screams’, says trader who saw buses with passengers being dragged into a river in Petrópolis | Mountain Region

Rosenilda Camara Xavier43 years old, owner of a pilates and physiotherapy studio in Petrópolis, told g1 that she cannot forget the cries of despair of the passengers of a bus that was dragged and thrown into the Quitandinha River during the rains in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio, last Tuesday (15).
“The scene was horrible, it was terrible to hear the screams of people asking for help. The driver tried to help, he struggled a lot, but it was impossible to do anything”, said Rosenilda.
Video shows people on buses dragged in Petrópolis trying to save themselves
A video shows the dramatic moment when passengers tried to get off two buses during flooding in the storm that killed more than 100 people and left more than 100 people. 100 missing in Petrópolis
The buses that appear in the images were dragged and taken into a river, according to Setranspetro. When the water subsided and rescue teams arrived at the scene, there was no one in the vehicles.
Rosenilda also said that her establishment was taken by water very quickly. Marks on the wall show that the flood level exceeded 1.5 meters. Afraid, she and a client hung from a wooden frame in the studio until the water subsided.
Marks on the wall show the level that the water reached in the studio where Rosenilda Camara Xavier, 43, works. — Photo: Matheus Rodrigues / g1 Rio
Also according to Rose, a kind of “wave” dragged the bus. Despite the tragedy, she recalled that the place does not usually suffer from the rains normally.
“They stood still for a long time, but the water started to rise a lot. Only it came as if it were a wave and left dragging everything. I heard a lot of screaming from people on the buses. It was very fast. It was a wave that came very strong and everything was very strong”, commented the worker.
Car on the street where the bus was dragged. — Photo: Matheus Rodrigues / g1 Rio
Items lost from the studio during Tuesday’s flood — Photo: Matheus Rodrigues / g1 Rio
River where the buses were dragged — Photo: Matheus Rodrigues / g1 Rio
Buses were thrown in Rio in Petrópolis — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo