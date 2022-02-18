The best tricks to get your metabolism working hard

Practically everyone would like to lose a few pounds on the scale. Some people even need to do this for health reasons and should strive to achieve the ideal result.

For this, one of the ways to speed up the process is to also speed up the body’s metabolism. That way, you can burn more fat and calories in less time. If you don’t know how to leave your metabolism working intensely, calm down, we’ve separated the best tips for you.

Tips to speed up your metabolism and lose weight

It is worth noting that all the tips listed here are safe and do not use fancy formulas or products that can be found on the market. Likewise, understand that the process of losing weight requires patience, even if you use several tips to speed it up. However, from the first day, the results start to appear, however discreet they may be.

1 – Prioritize high-intensity exercise

You need to do high-intensity exercises, even if you do them in a shorter amount of time. However, make sure you are not overstepping your limits. Always obey what your body can handle.

2 – Drink plenty of water

Water is a very important element to lose weight. Drink plenty of water and stay well hydrated, this ensures the proper functioning of the organs and speeds up metabolism. It is recommended to consume 0.35 ml of water for each kg of body weight every day. This means that someone weighing 100 kg should drink 3.5 liters of water daily.

3 – Add protein to your diet

Protein is the macronutrient with the highest thermogenic gain. This means that your body will spend a lot of energy to be able to digest protein.

4 – Sleeping well is important

Sleeping 8 hours a day is essential for good health. The body and mind work much better if you get a good night’s rest.

5 – Avoid stress

Of course, no one consciously seeks stress, but one must try to get rid of the anxiety and stress accumulated in the day. Meditate and practice exercises to help at this point.

6 – Pepper helps

Calm down, it’s not to eat several raw peppers throughout the day, but to put a little in the food. Add a little pepper to increase calorie burn and speed up metabolism.

7 – Bath temperature

Ideally, take a cold shower in the morning and a hot shower at night. This routine helps speed up metabolism.

8 – Do bodybuilding

Doing exercises that stimulate muscle mass gain immensely helps to burn calories.