‘The Godfather’ Director Criticizes Marvel Studios Productions

director of The Godfather‎Francis Ford Coppola gave an interview to GQ Magazine and criticized the productions of marvel studiosdescribing as “prototypes”.

‎”‎‎There have always been studio movies, and now there are Marvel movies. What is a Marvel movie? A Marvel movie is a prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over and over again to look different.”

Coppola stated that even Dune and 007: No Time to Die are similar, even if you consider Denis Villeneuve and Cary Fukunaga very talented.

“Even ‎‎Dune’ by Denis Villeneuve, who is extremely talented, and ‘No Time to Die’ by Cary Fukunaga, who is also extremely talented. They are beautiful artists. But you could take both movies, and analyze pretty much the same scene in both and put them together. The same scene where the cars collide. Everyone has these things, and they kind of need them, because that’s the only way their budgets are justified. And these are the ‎‎good‎‎films, with ‎‎gifted filmmakers‎‎.”‎

Right now, Francis Ford Coppola is working on his $120 million self-financed film titled megalopoliswhich will bring “a love story where a woman is torn between loyalty to two men, each with their own philosophical principle.”