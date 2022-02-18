The impressive case of a girl who has been missing for almost 3 years found alive in a secret room

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago

Paislee Shultis

Credit, Saugerties Police

photo caption,

According to police, father, mother and grandfather were involved in the kidnapping.

A young woman who disappeared in 2019 was found alive in a secret room under a staircase, according to New York State Police.

Paislee Shultis, now six, was discovered in a house in the town of Saugerties after a search on Monday (14/2).

She is in good health and is now reunited with her legal guardian and older sister, according to police.

Her parents, who do not have custody of the girl, have been accused of interfering in custody and jeopardizing the well-being of a child.

