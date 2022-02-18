The international press is making a fuss about Warren Buffett’s investment in Nubank (NUBR33)

The billionaire’s investment Warren Buffett in Brazilian Nubank (NUBR33) featured in the international press this week. But for the wrong reasons.

Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company that concentrates Buffett’s investments, made a first investment in Nubank in June last year.

The “Oracle of Omaha” apparently liked what it saw and so increased its position in the digital bank’s initial public offering (IPO) in December.

At the end of last year, Buffett held the equivalent of $1 billion (R$ 5.17 billion, at the current exchange rate) in Nubank shares, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The digital bank also has share receipts (BDRs) on B3, traded under the code NUBR33.

Nubank, a “crypto-friendly” bank?

If Warren Buffett’s investment in Nubank is not new to us, the disclosure of Berkshire Hathaway’s participation in the Brazilian digital bank in official documents this week drew attention abroad.

The problem was the way the investment was treated in the reports on the topic. A part of the international press considered the investment in Nubank as a bet by Buffett in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Returning to the main subject of the article, yes, soon the billionaire, who has already called bitcoin and other digital currencies “rat poison”. The problem is that Nubank’s connection with the cryptocurrency world is very distant — to say the least.

The rationale for treating Nubank as a “crypto-friendly” bank came from the fact that NuInvest, the bank’s investment platform, allows trading of cryptocurrency index funds (ETFs) listed on B3. Just like any Brazilian broker, by the way.

Barely comparing, it would be like saying that Buffett is a supporter of the international career of the singer Anitta just because she is part of the board of Nubank.

While the international press is trying to find out what the purple credit card company is doing, Nubank (NU) shares were trading today at a sharp rise of 7.79% on Nyse, quoted at US$9.73.

Despite the rise, quotes are only slightly above the IPO price. Here at B3, NUBR33 BDRs — which are worth one-sixth of the share in New York — rose 8.19% to R$8.32.

