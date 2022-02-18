The Sims 4 is censored in Russia and new expansion is barred by anti-LGBT+ laws

Russia is an extremely closed country, especially to ideas that we consider to be more progressive. This is the case with the topic of “gay marriage”, so that the country is still one of the last among the great powers to ban same-sex unions. Therefore, the game will not be released. the Sims 4 in Russia, due to restrictions imposed by the government.

That’s because the new expansion of the game features narratives allied to the idea of ​​diversity, including the representation of gay marriage. As such, the game would automatically be the target of censorship backed by Russian federal laws banning “LGBT+ propaganda”.

Understand the law against “Gay Propaganda”

Very different from most Western countries, where the wave of diversity has already achieved certain achievements, Russia maintains a contrary position. With the country’s great conservatism, any type of “gay propaganda” has censorship, which can generate a series of interpretations.

Overall, the law is concerned with the idea of ​​protecting children from content that would be responsible for promoting a rejection of family and traditional values. So much so that the country’s leader, Vladimir Putin, said in 2020 that Russia will not legalize gay marriage, and that everyone will be “dad and mom”.

And there’s more, because there are complaints that even health professionals, such as psychologists, cannot guide or talk about diversity with children. In this way, the country is constantly the scene of protests by the LGBT+ community.

The Sims case

To be released in Russia, The Sims game would need to go through a series of adaptations and would have to remove a number of censored items. With that, the game could even be released, but for an older audience, which could harm the product’s sales.

Thus, the decision among the creators of the game was that there would be no release in Russia, as they would not have the freedom to tell the story as desired. This decision can be read in an open letter available on the official website of Electronic Arts, creators of the game.