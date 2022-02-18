The unprecedented European A340-600 is flying to Brazil, watch the landing live

The A340 crossing the Atlantic – FlightRadar24 Image





The unprecedented operation in Brazil of an Airbus A340-600 plane of the European Cargo airline, with a delay of more than 24 hours in relation to the schedule, is consolidated this Friday, February 18, according to the videos below in this article.

As we had seen during the week, the debut in our country of the company based in the United Kingdom would take place with an operation from China, in a landing scheduled to take place at 06:10 am on the 17th, however, the aircraft is arriving on the 18th.

The jet in question, registered under the registration G-ECLB, is one of the six that make up the European fleet, all of the same A340-600 model, and all adapted as a “preighter” (passenger + freighter), that is, passengers who have had their seats removed to be used as cargo carriers.

Photo: European Cargo

According to sources told AEROIN, the purpose of the service is to transport up to 70 tons in e-commerce parcels from Hong Kong, China’s special administrative region.

The landing of flight URO-504, which made stops in Vietnam and Kenya, will take place at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, and scheduled around 10:00 am this Friday.





Like always, you will be able to watch through the live camera below in this articlefrom the SBGR Live channel, which shows on-site operations on YouTube 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

According to the schedule approved by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the departure of the Airbus A340-600, on flight URO-505, would take place 10 hours after arrival, so it can happen around 8:00 pm. However, given the delay of more than 24 hours in arrival, it would not be surprising for the jet to take off with much less time on the ground.

follow camera of the live broadcast at the airport. Below it, also see the position of the aircraft in real time in online flight tracking.

Update: the aircraft landed at 10:23 am. You can watch the recording in the following two videos:





more from the company

With its unique fleet of cargo-adapted long-haul Airbus A340 passenger aircraft offering fast service, European Cargo has carved out its space during the pandemic, as demand for freighter aircraft has exploded.

Initially responding to the UK’s coronavirus medical supply crisis, throughout 2020 European Cargo has expanded into the specialist handling and transport of mail, cars and all types of goods around the world.

The Airbus A340-600 aircraft is capable of flying nonstop over long distances. Since April 2020, European Cargo has established regular freight routes between the UK and various destinations around the world, including the Far East, the United States, Africa and the United Arab Emirates.



