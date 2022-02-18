They are half a meter from Haidar: the state of play of the nine-year-old trapped in a well

Abhishek Pratap

Rescue underway in Afghanistan

The nine-year-old boy who has been trapped in a 25-meter well since Tuesday in Zabul, a province in southern Afghanistan, is expected to be rescued “soon”, reports local broadcaster RTA Pashto.

“The rescue operations of the child who fell into a well in Zabul province are proceeding at full throttle. The local population says that the child is in good condition and should be rescued soon,” read a tweet released this week. Thursday by that broadcaster.

The deputy prime minister’s secretary corroborated the information, adding that local authorities can already see the boy, being only “half a meter” from Haidar.

“Latest update: Haidar has already been spotted and we are only half a meter away from him. Authorities could pull him away, but the adjacent rocks could hurt him. For this reason, the governor has asked for the rocks to be broken so he can can be safely rescued”; one reads in the publication of Abdullah Azzam.

The child was trapped in the well on Tuesday, similar to what happened in the case of Rayan, the five-year-old boy who died after spending more than 100 hours in a hole in Morocco.

It is not yet known how the boy ended up trapped in that well.

Authorities race against time (Photograph by Abdullah Azzam)

According to several images that are being shared on social networks, and that AFP considers reliable, it was possible to take a camera to Haidar, who is dressed in a blue shirt, sitting at the bottom of the well, with his shoulders against the wall, although, apparently, he can move his upper body.

Dozens of people support local authorities in rescuing Haidar (Photo by Abdullah Azzam)

