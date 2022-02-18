This game from the creator of GOTY 2021 can be yours forever if you redeem it via the Epic Games Store ⋆

Yesterday, February 17th, the epic games store renewed the banner with free game offers once again. And yes, the new title that became available (as well as the one that will be released in the sequel) deserves full attention. After all, we are talking about the first game of Joseph faresthat is, the same director who gave life to It Takes Twothe GOTY of 2021… let’s get into the details?

According to information presented on the Epic Games Store, until 1 pm on February 24 (GMT) Brothers – a Tale of Two Sons will be available for permanent and free redemption. As I highlighted, this was the first project signed by the creator of It Takes Two and its innovative controls are a big highlight. In general terms, the game focuses on the journey of two brothers, who are looking for a cure for their father’s illness. Throughout the adventure, several intriguing puzzles arise to challenge players. Furthermore, the story is very moving and its ending is incredible.

All in all, this week’s free game (following the EGS calendar) is excellent and worth rescuing. By the way, as I already mentioned in the introduction to this post, next week’s game will also be a great purchase. It’s about the RPG ChrisTales, which features an amazing visual style and time travel mechanics. What’s more, the game has turn-based combat that has a deep strategic air. So, it’s good not to miss this beautiful gift that will be released from the 24th of February. In any case, we can say that this month has been very “profitable” for those who do not miss the opportunity to redeem the free games from the epic games.