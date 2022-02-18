This Wednesday’s Federal Lottery draw (16) can award a player with R$ 500 thousand

With an estimated prize pool of R$ 500 thousand, Loterias Caixa intends to hold, still this Wednesday (16), the Federal Lottery draw valid by extraction 05639-1. According to CEF data, today’s event is scheduled to take place in São Paulo Capital, at Espaço da Sorte, at Avenida Paulista, 750. In addition, the prize of half a million reais is offered to winning tickets.

In this way, it is estimated that the values ​​offered by the Federal Lottery 05639-1 can be paid to the player who buys the ticket with the same numbers as their result. However, if no one hits the whole numbers, the prize is distributed to whoever hits at least part of them. The draw for this modality will take place at 19:00 (Brasilia time), live and open to the public.

Prizes from the last Federal Lottery draw

In its last draw, the Federal Lottery draw awarded a bet from the city of Boa Vista, in the state of Roraima. The winning player bought his ticket at the Loteria Central lottery. The winning ticket was number 057951, which received the total prize, valued at a fixed value of BRL 500,000.

In the meantime, the other award tiers of the Federal lottery for past extraction also had their awards. Therefore, the second prize was paid for the ticket from Cambuí, in Minas Gerais. The player bought his ticket at Casa Lotérica Oliveira, where the number 022106 earned the lucky winner R$27,000.

Likewise, the third prize, of R$ 24 thousand, fell into the hands of the winner whose ticket was in Lotérica Gadu. This is located in the city of Florianópolis, in Santa Catarina. Likewise, the fourth prize was acquired by a bet purchased at Lotérica Canal 2, in the city of Santos, in Baixada Santista, in the state of São Paulo. The amount paid was R$ 19 thousand.

In conclusion, the last award also went to the state of São Paulo, in the city of Limeira. The ticket whose player received more than R$ 18 thousand, came out of Lotérica de Ouro. All these awardees can withdraw the amounts received at CEF agencies.

Likewise, there is also the possibility of receiving the prizes of the Federal Lottery 05639-1 draw directly into your account, through the QR Code of Loterias Caixa, suitable for receiving prizes from lottery games.