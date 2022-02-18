Totvs operates among the highest Ibovespa highs after robust result

Totvs shares (TOTS3) rise reflecting the company’s results in the fourth quarter of 2021. At 3:34 pm (Brasília time), the shares led the rise of the Ibovespa, on a low day for the index, advancing 5.91%, at BRL 32.25.

Between October and December of last year, the company managed to increase profit by 30.9%, to R$ 125.8 million. Revenues jumped in a similar proportion, advancing 33.5% to R$920.6 million compared to 2020.

Asked during a conference call with analysts about the performance of RD Station, purchased in March 2021 by Totvs for BRL 1.86 billion, the company’s CEO, Dennis Herszkowicz, said that the company’s R$ 220 million in revenue in the fourth quarter is an “organic result”, and that there is still “not a penny” coming from synergies with the “selling machine” of Totvs.

Herszkowicz said, however, that a first small-scale pilot product from RD is running in the hotel division. And that a larger scale pilot is about to be launched, in CRM (Customer Relationship Management).

Thus, he said he expected a growing contribution to the numerical result of RD Station. “We are very close” to this “practical numerical impact,” she said.

Provisions in Techfin

The provisions for doubtful accounts (PDD) of credit in the Techfin sector advanced 24.5% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous one, at R$ 5.399 million. In the previous quarter, the indicator had advanced 6% on the same basis of comparison.

Asked about the acceleration of the indicator, the CFO of Totvs, Gilsomar Maia, said that the PDD had been running at levels below historical levels, and is now increasing.

He said that when the pandemic broke out in 2020, provisions were reinforced because of the perception of risk and propensity to default. However, as the quarters passed, these provisions were reversed, especially in the second half of 2020, which had a positive impact, reducing the PDA.

As this reversal of the provision runs out, delinquency returns to a level closer to the historical one, from 0.20% to 0.25% of the portfolio. In the fourth quarter, it was 0.21%. added that what could lead to leaving this range would be an abrupt change in market conditions.

FIDC

Herszkowicz highlighted that the FIDC (Investment Fund in Credit Rights) continues to account for almost 100% of Totvs’ credit model, but that this share may decrease.

He added that the FIDC is not a perfect source of funding, especially in times of strong growth and volatility, such as the beginning of the pandemic. In cases like this, the FIDC is less efficient, since the resource needs to be raised in advance and is stopped until it becomes a portfolio and becomes revenue, said the executive.

Financial services

The CEO of Totvs reinforced that the company has come to the conclusion that there will not be just one gateway for customers to hire financial services. He said that the Panel product is essential in this regard and that it will possibly continue to be the main door.

But, in addition to the Panel, he highlighted that the company has been working, for example, so that the app My HR becomes a door for contracting payroll loans. He says he has a pilot on the Datasul product, with a button through which the client can make a simulation of certain financial products.

Without needing numbers, the CEO says that this attempt to expand the “contact port” means that the company already has a customer base prepared to hire financial services.

Totvs balance sheet analysis

Credit Suisse rated the fourth quarter results released by Totvs as strong, noting net revenue and Ebitda 3% above the Refinitiv consensus, and in line with its estimates. The bank maintains evaluation outperform (expected growth above the market average) and a target price of R$ 43 for Totvs.

Credit noted that it views the results as positive because the company continues to meet strong market estimates. The bank highlighted that the management division is the positive highlight of Totvs’ results, with the acceleration of recurring revenue up 24% in the annual comparison. According to the bank, the Ebitda margin of 23.5% was in line with expectations, recovering from the third quarter.

The bank added that inflation pass-throughs still continue to create difficulties, but pointed out that real growth should also accelerate, as 63% of the addition to the accounting rate of return (ARR) came from volume, and only 37% % of the price. ARR slowed compared to the third quarter, apparently due to seasonality, says Credit, as customers began to focus in the fourth quarter on year-end sales.

Performance above expectations

Bradesco BBI evaluated the fourth quarter of 2021 as strong and above expectations, with a good overall performance, highlighting the administrative division, which is Totvs’ core business. According to the bank, Ebitda of R$218 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 was about 8% above its expectations and those of the market consensus.

The bank maintains evaluation outperform and a target price of R$ 40. Bradesco added that the positive results had already been anticipated by the market, leading to an appreciation of the shares, but that the good moment should continue to boost the shares.

For BBI, Totvs shares are traded in 2022 at 17 times equity (EV) against Ebitda, a multiple that it says is attractive considering its growth forecast of around 20% in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Itaú BBA reinforced that Totvs posted robust results in the fourth quarter, with a strong addition of annualized recurring revenue (ARR) in the Management Software division, revenue growth at Totvs Techfin and still solid margins in the Business Performance line.

BBA reiterated Totvs as one of its top picks in the sector, with a target price of R$36.00.

