Toyota plant in Porto Feliz, SP, starts exporting engines to North America

Toyota do Brasil announces that, as of September this year, the engine plant in Porto Feliz, SP, will start producing thrusters for the North American market. This is an important step, which strengthens the brand’s commitment to its sustainable growth and the expansion of the presence of the Brazilian subsidiary in the region. Initially, the plant in the interior of São Paulo will be responsible for supplying 45,600 2.0L engines per year to Toyota in that region.

With this initiative, Toyota’s modern and first engine plant in Latin America and the Caribbean has the mission of supplying the high demand for vehicles in that market. After being subjected to long batteries of tests, the propellers produced in Brazil were certified for their durability, efficiency and emission control.

“We are starting a new and important cycle in the Porto Feliz operations. By exporting engines to the North American market, we reinforce our commitment to Toyota’s sustainable growth, helping Brazil to become a solid base for exports. This new step helps to balance the difficulty of operating in Brazil, where we are still fighting for more predictability and better business conditions”, says Rafael Chang, president of Toyota do Brasil.

To meet this new demand, the Porto Feliz unit will operate 24 hours a day on some lines. For this, the company has already opened a selection process to fill 150 direct jobs, increasing the workforce to 540 people at the unit. The “made in Brazil” engines for the American territory will make the Porto Feliz factory increase its monthly production from the current 13 thousand units to almost 17 thousand.

Investment cycle in Porto Feliz

As a result of an initial investment of R$ 580 million, the factory follows the same ecofactory concept used at the Sorocaba, SP unit. The principle consists of annually reducing the emission of generated waste, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and CO2 emissions, in addition to maximizing the reuse of rainwater and the preservation of the native forest area. Through initiatives developed at the plant, Porto Feliz has significantly reduced its impacts, which has earned it global recognition as one of the cleanest engine plants of Toyota Motor Company in the world.

In 2018, Porto Feliz received a new investment of R$ 510 million for the expansion and modernization of the facilities for the production of the 2.0L Dynamic Force engine, mounted on the TNGA platform. After its upgrade, the plant became a milestone in Toyota’s Latin American operation, as it combines attributes of the company’s most modern, productive and sustainable plants worldwide.

With a high level of automation, Porto Feliz became the first operation outside Asia to produce TNGA platform motors. In addition to the new platform, thrusters are also produced flex fuel and gasoline, Dual VVTi, 1.5L, for the Yaris and Etios models, both hatch how much sedan.

With the possibility of delivering vehicles 100% manufactured in Brazil to the market, Toyota was able to develop its growth and expand its presence in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay, Ecuador, among other Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Source: RPMA Communication – [email protected]

