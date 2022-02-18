Toyota’s Brazilian factory starts exporting engines to the United States – Prisma

Toyota’s Porto Feliz industrial complex in São Paulo will export 45,600 2.0-liter engines a year to the United States. According to the automaker, this initiative will generate 150 direct jobs, which brings the number to 540 workers at the São Paulo factory.





“We are starting a new and important cycle in the Porto Feliz operations. By exporting engines to the North American market, we reinforce our commitment to Toyota’s sustainable growth, helping Brazil to become a solid base for exports. This new step helps to balance the difficulty of operating in Brazil, where we are still fighting for more predictability and better business conditions”, says Rafael Chang, president of Toyota do Brasil.



COROLLA CROSS 2021 – WANTS TO KILL COMPASS, EQUINOX, TERRITORY AND TAOS: See pricing and review. See the video!





To meet the demand of the North American market, engine production will start operating 24 hours a day on some lines. In this way, the monthly manufacture of engines will increase to almost 17 thousand. Currently, 13,000 are produced.



IS IT STILL WORTH BUYING THE TOYOTA YARIS? For R$ 86 thousand is it better than Onix Plus, Logan and HB20S? See the video!





It is worth remembering that in 2018, the São Paulo assembly line received an investment of R$ 510 million for the expansion and modernization of the facilities for the production of the 2.0 liter Dynamic Force engine, mounted on the TNGA platform. In fact, the plant was the first outside Asia to produce engines for this platform, in addition to manufacturing the flex fuel and gasoline powertrains, Dual VVTi 1.5 liters for the Yaris and Etios models.



*In collaboration with Felipe Salomao