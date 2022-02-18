Trump and Sons Will Have to Testify in Family Business Investigation | World

A New York judge ruled on Thursday that former US President Donald Trump and two of his adult children will have to answer questions about the family’s business. Testimony is part of an investigation into possible financial fraud.

Judge Arthur Engoron of the New York State Court in Manhattan ruled in favor of Attorney General Letitia James, who sought to comply with subpoenas to compel the testimony of Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr and his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Engoron said Letitia James had a clear right to question the Trumps after she discovered “copious evidence of possible financial fraud”.

Engoron instructed the Trumps to submit to interrogation within 21 days.

Alan Futerfas, an attorney for the younger Trumps, declined to comment on the decision. Lawyers for the former US president did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

2 of 2 Letitia James speaking at an event in New York — Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters Letitia James speaking during an event in New York – Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters

The decision came after a two-hour hearing in which Trump’s lawyers accused the prosecutor of violating her clients’ constitutional rights by seeking testimony she could use against them in a parallel criminal investigation.