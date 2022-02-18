‘Trying to understand the world’ · TV News

Two days after being expelled from BBB 22 for assaulting Natália Deodato, Maria appeared on the social networks of the Globo program for the first time. The singer reassured fans and made an outburst. “I’m still trying to understand the world out here,” she said.

“My dear ones who accompanied me on this very crazy trajectory that is being BBB 22, I’m passing by to say that everything is fine. We enter an immersion and leaving is something different, because we leave very different”, she began. .

“Life goes on, the game inside too. Out here my life continues and I hope I can continue showing the authentic Maria that I was there and that you always have a positive image of all the good I’ve done. Mistakes happen, but I know they don’t define me,” she said.

“I am aware [da agressão] and I’m dealing with it. Thank you for all the support, affection, all the good you are saying. You are already connected as is my way”, she said goodbye.

Maria was disqualified from BBB 22 after hitting Natália Deodato in the head with a bucket during the Discordia Game on February 14th. The expulsion decision was announced the following day. Unlike the treatment of those expelled from the reality show, the actress will participate in Domingão – the program is scheduled to air next Sunday (20).

Check out Maria’s message:

Maria (@eumaria) left a special message for all of you! ❤️ See the entirety at the link ➡ https://t.co/o4zsyRGUEw#BBB22#RedeBBBpic.twitter.com/ifdtSiKq4z — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 17, 2022

