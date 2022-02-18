Uber: new function shows how many drivers gave you 1 star; see | Transport

Uber won a Privacy Center this Thursday (17). The section shows a lot of information about using the app, including how many drivers rated the rider with one (or five) stars. Uber also revealed that the average user rating in Brazil is 4.88 stars. The feature is available in the updated version of the app on both Android and iPhone (iOS).
According to Uber, drivers mostly complain about passengers leaving their car dirty when leaving, being late and not wearing their seat belts. Avoiding these behaviors is a way to increase your app’s rating. Here’s how to find out how many drivers gave you each rating during races.
How to find out how many Uber drivers gave you 1 star — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo
Step 1. Open the Uber app and tap the menu with your photo in the upper right corner of the screen. Go to “Settings”;
Access to Uber app settings — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Step 2. On the account settings screen, enter the “Privacy” menu. Then select “Privacy Center”;
Uber app Privacy Center — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Step 3. In the “Your Uber data and privacy” field, swipe right until you reach the “Want to see a summary of your Uber app usage?” card. Tap “View Summary”;
Entry in the summary of the use of the Uber app — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Step 4. The “Explore Your Data” screen will appear. Scroll down until you reach the “Reviews” section, and then tap on “View My Reviews”;
New “Explore your data” menu in the Uber app — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Step 5. The app will display the “Passenger Ratings” card, which will show the number of drivers who have rated you with each score. In this example, 12 drivers gave the passenger one star.
Chart with Uber passenger ratings showing how many drivers gave 1 star — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
