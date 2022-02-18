Uber shows how many stars you’ve received from drivers; see how

the transport company Uber now provides users with new data on how each person was rated by drivers when using the platform.

With the new feature, you can see how the scores on your performance as a passenger are distributed — that is, how many times you took five or one star from the driver, for example.

It is worth remembering, however, that it is not possible to identify exactly which race generated which score. Recently remodeled, the Privacy Center also has details about your personal data exposed to drivers, your activity on Uber Eats and even the option to permanently delete your profile.

How to access Uber reviews?

To check your ratings on the Uber app, tap your profile picture and proceed as follows: Settings > Privacy > Privacy Center > View Summary.

An example of the screens with general data and summary of the evaluations.Source: Uber

Then find the “Ratings” item to know the distribution of grades and check the information, which may not be fully up to date if you have taken a very recent trip. In addition, it is worth remembering that the note application is an optional mechanism.