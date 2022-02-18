Ubisoft will evaluate all proposals to be acquired, according to the CEO

In a recent conference call, Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoftsaid that the company has resources to keep independentbut still will consider all proposals of acquisition, that is, to be sold. Reporting his statement was video game industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, better known as ZhugeEX.

Ahmad also highlighted that Guillemot’s response, reaching a question asked by one of those present at the conference call, it’s generic and doesn’t say much, as it is the same as any CEO of any company would have given in a similar situation. In short, it’s the classic diplomatic response, but interesting because shows some openness on the subject, with Ubisoft aware of how its model based on intellectual property and assets is highly sought after by tech companies in the gaming world.

Yves on the conference call said Ubisoft can remain independent, but any offer to buy them would be reviewed. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 17, 2022

It must be said that there has already been an attempt to buy Ubisoft, but Guillemot himself emphasized how essential independence was for the company. Apparently things have changed in the meantime and Ubisoft is not ruled out for acquisitions.