Ukraine crisis worsens and Biden talks about war again

(credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

This Thursday (17/2), the crisis in Ukraine worsened again. US President Joe Biden said “every indication is that they (Russians) are prepared to enter Ukraine”, commenting on Russia’s military presence on the neighboring country’s border. He considered the risk of a Russian threat to be “very high”.

The United States also said that Russia is about to launch a military attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian borders.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian kindergarten was bombed in eastern Ukraine, in a region occupied by pro-Russian separatists, adding to the crisis in the region. According to NATO and the US, these attacks would be a pretext for Russia to invade Ukraine.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the scenario “worrying”. “We’ve already said that the Russians could do something like this (bombing) to justify a military conflict. So we’re going to look at that very closely,” Austin said after a meeting in Brussels with NATO defense ministers.

In light of these developments, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that despite the announcement of troop withdrawals, Russia is heading towards an “imminent invasion” of Ukraine. “I want to signal our intense commitment to diplomacy, offer and emphasize the path to de-escalation and make it clear to the world that we are doing everything, everything, we can to prevent war,” Greenfield said.

Expulsion

Russia “kicked out” US Deputy Ambassador to Moscow, Bart Gorman. The US State Department reported on the expulsion and considered the move an “escalation” in the crisis in Ukraine, which could hamper diplomatic solutions to the crisis on the Ukrainian borders.

“We urge Russia to end the baseless expulsions of American diplomats,” a State Department spokesman told AFP. “We are studying our response,” he added, saying that the action against the diplomat “was not provoked”.

“Now, more than ever, it is crucial that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel to facilitate communication between our governments,” he concluded.

Wall Street suffers

The New York Stock Exchange reflected the worsening of the crisis and closed down sharply this Thursday (17/2). The Dow Jones fell 1.78% to 34,312.03 points, while the Nasdaq index, which brings together technology stocks, fell 2.88% to 13,716.71 points, and the S&P 500 composite index fell 2.12% on 4,380.26 units.





Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin

(photo: AFP)





“Stocks are under pressure with rising geopolitical concerns,” Schwab analysts explained in a note.

On the other hand, oil prices also retreated, after volatile sessions this week, influenced by mixed information about the crisis in Ukraine and discussions about an Iranian nuclear deal, which is another topic under the world’s attention at the moment.

The price of a barrel of North Sea Brent for April delivery fell 1.94% to $92.97. In New York, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) with a deadline for March fell 2.02% to 90.81 dollars.

Traveling in the midst of crisis

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov arrives in Havana, the capital of Cuba, on Thursday (17/2) for an official visit, amid tensions between Moscow and Western powers over Ukraine. Borisov “will have meetings with different Cuban authorities to assess the progress of bilateral collaboration in different spheres”, informed the Cuban Foreign Ministry (Minrex), without specifying the duration of the visit.

The trip by Borisov, who visited Cuba last October, comes nearly a month after Presidents Vladimir Putin and Miguel Diaz-Canel discussed strengthening “the strategic partnership” between Russia and Cuba in a telephone conversation. The two spoke about bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, while the Cuban president thanked the Russian government for the food and medicine assistance provided during the most critical moments of the pandemic on the island.