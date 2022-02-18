Ukraine Invasion Could Start From the Inside Out, Says US Secretary of State

During a speech at the UN, Antony Blinken detailed how the invasion should happen

At a meeting of the Security Council of the UNheld this Thursday, 17th, to talk about the conflict between Ukraine and RussiaUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Russian invasion could happen at any time and there are chances to start inside Ukraine itself, because the country has supporters of Vladimir Putin. During his speech, Blinken talked a lot about preserving peace and security and stated that he is not there to start a war, but rather to prevent one from happening. The secretary detailed the ways in which the attack could take place, based on everything American security intelligence has achieved so far.

Blinken accuses Russia of having 150,000 troops mobilized and of looking for a pretext to launch the attack, and this can be both a “fake” event and a real one. According to him, in the invasion they would use chemical weapons. Regarding the announcements of withdrawal of troops from the borders and non-invasion, the US Secretary of State said that the Russians need to make a clear statement and demonstrate that this is really not going to happen. “The Russian government can announce today, without reservations, mistakes or deviations, that Russia will not invade Ukraine. State it clearly. State it clearly to the world and demonstrate it by sending your troops, your tanks, the planes back to your barracks and hangars and sending your diplomats to the negotiating table,” said Blinken. He addressed the eight-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine and says he is trying to schedule a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister for next week.