‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Ilana will admit that she is in love with Gabriela | come around

The saying goes: “The heart has reasons that reason itself suspects.” In “Um Lugar ao Sol”, this applies perfectly to the moment that Ilana (Mariana Lima) is living. First-time mother and separated, she found in Gabriela (Natália Lage), a friend from her teenage years and her obstetrician, a great support. In the next chapters of the 9 o’clock soap opera, in a chat with Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão), she’ll admit that what she’s feeling could be more than friendship.
After having lunch with the doctor, who is separating from her girlfriend, Ilana makes a revelation to Rebeca.
“Rebeca, pay attention, I said, with all the letters, for her to separate.”
The former model sees no problem with that:
“Ilana, what’s the matter? You just gave your opinion. And if she’s wrong, you don’t run Gabriela’s life to…”
This is where Ilana confesses:
“Actually, I gave her the strength to separate because…”
“Even though I’m straight and I have, I don’t know, zero desire to kiss a woman, I…”
“Somehow… I think… I kind of fell in love with her, you know?”
Rebeca tries to calm her cousin down and doesn’t understand why she feels so guilty.
“It’s not my fault, it’s… In fact, it’s confusion. I don’t understand myself. Rebeca, I’m not gay. I never have been, I never will be, but… At the same time, being close to her makes me feel good. “, says Ilana.
Don’t miss the thrills of “A Place in the Sun”. These scenes will air from this Thursday, the 17th.
17 Feb
Thursday
Felipe gives up helping Júlia, when he learns from Ana Virgínia that her mother was caught breaking into the clinic’s secretary’s door. Nicole tries to talk to Paco, but the voice actor won’t listen. Barbara buys all of Janine’s book stock at the bookstore. Barbara tells Paco that Nicole likes the voice actor. Christian / Renato tells Santiago that he has decided to separate from Barbara and that he would like to speak with his father-in-law about his departure from Redentor. Ilana confesses to Rebeca that she fell in love with Gabriela.
