‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Ilana will admit that she is in love with Gabriela | come around

17 Feb Thursday

Felipe gives up helping Júlia, when he learns from Ana Virgínia that her mother was caught breaking into the clinic’s secretary’s door. Nicole tries to talk to Paco, but the voice actor won’t listen. Barbara buys all of Janine’s book stock at the bookstore. Barbara tells Paco that Nicole likes the voice actor. Christian / Renato tells Santiago that he has decided to separate from Barbara and that he would like to speak with his father-in-law about his departure from Redentor. Ilana confesses to Rebeca that she fell in love with Gabriela.

