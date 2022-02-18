Understand the announcement of withdrawal of Russian troops, which has nothing to do with Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday suggested the possibility that his presence in Moscow contributed to the withdrawal of part of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine, although he did not provide any evidence to support such an association.

In fact, there is no link between the announcement by Vladimir Putin’s government and the ex-captain’s trip to the country. Even so, Bolsonaro told journalists: “We kept our agenda and, coincidence or not, part of the troops left the borders. By all indications, the great sign is that the path to a peaceful solution is now being presented for Russia and Ukraine”.

The announcement of the withdrawal of Russian troops came in the early hours of this Wednesday, at Brasília time. The Putin government announced the end of military maneuvers and, consequently, the withdrawal of part of its contingent from the Crimean peninsula, where the presence of soldiers fueled fears of an invasion.

“Units of the southern military district have completed tactical exercises at bases on the Crimean peninsula, returning to their permanent bases,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Even on Monday 14, before Bolsonaro’s arrival, Putin and ministers Sergei Lavrov (Foreign Affairs) and Sergei Shoigu (Defense) had already stated that they would soon end military exercises on the border.

At the time, according to a video released by Russian agencies, Lavrov declared: “As a foreign minister, I have to say that there is always a possibility to solve the problems that need to be solved. Opportunities for dialogue have not been exhausted.”

Since the beginning of the tension, the Russian government has accused the West, especially the United States, of making “hysteria and alarmism” about Putin’s alleged intention to carry out an invasion of Ukraine.

Despite signs of troop reduction, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, said on Wednesday that Russia would be increasing the number of troops in the area.

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, “we haven’t seen any reduction”.

“We see that they have increased their numbers and that more troops are on the way. We are prepared for the worst,” he said, in contact with journalists in Brussels.

Shortly before the NATO allegation, the Russian government released a video that showed a train loaded with armored vehicles crossing a bridge to leave Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Stoltenberg played down the video’s relevance, but admitted to seeing “a message from Moscow that they will give diplomacy a chance.” Soon after, however, he sent another message: “We are ready to meet you to talk and find a diplomatic solution, but we are also prepared for the worst”.

Russia is directly opposed to Ukraine’s entry into NATO and denounces what it considers an advance by Western powers on former Soviet republics, especially through the military order.