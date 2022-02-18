understand the symptoms of the omicron variant in young children

With the progress of the pandemic caused by Covid-19, we have witnessed the appearance of strains that change the country’s picture from time to time. With the start of the face-to-face school year, the attention this time is on the omni, which has reached children and led classes to return to the hybrid education system until everyone in the classroom tests negative for the disease. But after all,







Father-wiping-son-nose Photo: Maskot/Getty Images/Bebe.com

what are the signs of this variant in children?

Omicron is the most present strain not only in Brazil, but in the world, and one of the reasons for this is its high transmissibility capacity when compared to the original variant of Sars-Cov-2, as pointed out by the World Health Organization. differences between the two also appear in the symptoms that show the disease, including among children.

According to pediatric infectious disease specialist Marcelo Abramczyk, professor of medicine at the University Center of the Americas, the main signs of the variant in children are related to the respiratory condition, such as:

Sore throat

Cough

coryza

Nasal congestion (stuffy nose)

Headache

Fever

“Other cases that can occur are gastrointestinal, mainly diarrhea, but the child can also have vomiting and nausea. In these cases, it is important to pay attention to their hydration”, completes the specialist. He also cites that studies indicate that the ômicron may be associated with skin lesions in children, with an indication called exanthema, which is a redness throughout the body.

“Can’t my child go to school if he has symptoms?”

Can not. We know that the comings and goings of in-person classes are exhausting for both children and parents, but the removal of the little one who has signs of the disease is thinking for the collective good.

“Children with viral symptoms – such as fever, cough, runny nose and sore throat – should go to school until they can be sure that it is not a case of Covid-19. Usually, this variant have the

incubation period of up to three days

“, explains pediatrician and pulmonologist Eduardo Rosset.

In this case, as the symptoms of the strain are similar to those of respiratory conditions, such as the flu, it is only possible to rule out Covid-19 with specific testing, so don’t be surprised if the school only releases your child’s face-to-face return when he test negative for the coronavirus.

Tests children can take

Eduardo clarifies that

the most effective test for virus identification remains RT-PCR

, performed with the nasal and oral swab, that is, using the cotton swab at the back of the nose and throat. It’s called the gold standard. However, the rapid test done in pharmacies, identified as the antigen test, can also work, especially in children who have significant signs of the disease. In it, the swab is passed in the nostrils and the result is ready in about 15 minutes.

“If it comes positive, the patient is really sick. As for those with few symptoms or who are asymptomatic, his sensitivity is a little worse”, points out Marcelo. So, if your child has had contact with a child who tested positive, but does not show that he was infected, the pediatric infectious disease specialist indicates the PCR to prove that he is really negative for the disease.

When can the child go back to school?

With a negative test, the little one’s return to face-to-face classes can be immediate, depending, of course, on school guidelines. However, if he is positive, Marcelo explains that the child will only be released after ten days from the onset of symptoms, provided that he has been fever-free for 24 hours and that the circumstances have improved.

“The isolation period extends to 14 days if the child persists with a severe cough or fever, for example. In these situations, a medical evaluation is necessary”, concludes the pediatric infectious disease specialist.

[abril-whatsapp][/abril-whatsapp]