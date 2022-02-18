Updating data in Caixa Tem to have benefits: how to do it

Even though it was created almost 2 years ago, there are still many people who have not signed up for the Caixa Tem app by Caixa Econômica Federal. The app was widely used to receive Emergency Aid amounts in 2020 and 2021. In addition, it offers banking services such as savings accounts, transfers and loans. However, to have access to all services, the user must update their registration.

How to update the registration in Caixa Tem to be entitled to the services

First, know that the cadastral update is free and can be done in a very simple way using only the cell phone. The only caveat is that the person needs to be connected to the internet and have an identity document, such as RG or CNH, at hand.

Step by step to update:

1 – The first thing to do is open the Caixa Tem application and log in with your CPF and password;

2 – Access the home menu and find the option “Update your registration”. With the document next to you, just tap on “Got it, let’s get started”;

3 – Now is the time to confirm your location data. The application will show the registered address to check if it matches your current location. If it is correct, click “Yes, it is correct”. Now, if you moved house or noticed an error in the address, tap on “My address has changed” and fill in the correct form;

4 – On the next screen, you must inform where you were born (country) and tap on “Next”;

5 – Next, tap on “I understand, let’s go” and provide the answers to each of the income and equity questions. You will need to highlight your sources of income, the amount received and how long you have been earning it. It is also necessary to inform the profession and heritage. Just tap on “Next” to continue.

6 – Carefully read the information provided and confirm that everything is ok. Tap “Confirm”;

7 – Now you will need your identification document. Choose the document you are going to use and continue the process, following all the instructions.

Okay, now just wait about 48 hours to have access to all services unlocked within the app. If any problems are detected, go to a Caixa branch and report what happened. The update is a way to bring more security to the use of Caixa Tem.