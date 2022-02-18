US futures indexes rise after Dow Jones registers worst session of the year: the subjects that will move the market today

Asian markets closed the week mostly lower, while Wall Street futures operate higher in this Friday’s session (18) after the sharp drop the day before. Even with the Asian mainland’s lows, selling pressure on the region’s equities appears to have eased after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to a meeting with Russia’s foreign minister next week, raising hopes. of a diplomatic solution to the impasse over Ukraine.

The Dow Jones fell yesterday (17) more than 600 points in its biggest daily drop since the end of November. The S&P 500 is down more than 2% to break a two-day streak of gains, while the Nasdaq is down 2.9%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“A further escalation of tensions in the near term could disrupt markets due to the potential impact on a tenuous global supply chain, particularly as the Fed prepares for its top-tier raise in years,” said Peter Essele, head of portfolio management. of the Commonwealth, in an interview with CNBC. “A perfect storm could be on the horizon if the calmest heads don’t prevail.”

The day before, the session was marked by strong risk aversion around the world. After Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels exchanged fire in eastern Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said there were every indication that Russia was planning an invasion of Ukraine in the coming days and was preparing a pretext to justify it.

Events in Ukraine also heightened uncertainty about the US central bank’s monetary tightening plans to fight inflation.

Investors have also been watching the outlook for Federal Reserve policy. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard called for aggressive action, repeatedly warning that inflation could spiral out of control without interest rate hikes.

On the indicators side, the agenda is empty in Brazil, while in the US four more Fed boys with scheduled speeches could heat up the debate over the pace of monetary tightening, which adds to tensions in Ukraine to keep global investors on the defensive.

Check out the highlights:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures rose on Friday morning, after the Dow Jones’ worst day of 2022 the day before, as investors dumped risky assets amid geopolitical concerns.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.52%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.57%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.62%

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday as investors in the region continued to assess the risk of simmering tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

In Hong Kong, yet another intervention in the technology sector has also affected the stock exchanges. This time, it was the government’s request for apps to lower their fees. Hang Seng rallied with real estate developers leading gains after more cities loosened mortgage rules for homebuyers, while investors expected more policies to boost the economy.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.66%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.41%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.88%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.02%

Europe

European markets operate on the upswing as the Ukraine-Russia crisis reaches a pivotal moment.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.22%

DAX (Germany), +0.23%

CAC 40 (France), +0.62%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.29%

commodities

Oil prices are back on track for a weekly dip as the prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market overcame fears of a possible supply disruption stemming from a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Iron ore traded in Dalian, meanwhile, registered another drop, with investors monitoring the increase in China’s regulations for the sector.

WTI Oil, -1.08% at $90.77 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.93% at $92.11 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange fell 1.37% to 685 yuan, equivalent to US$108.26

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -6.01% at $40,873.33 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Brazil

Expiration of stock options on B3

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

euro zone

12pm: Monthly consumer confidence is expected to be -8.0, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.

USA

12pm: Monthly used home sales change

Fed speeches

12:15: Charles Evans; 12:45: Christopher Waller; 1 pm: John Williams; 15:30: Lael Brainard

3. Covid

Brazil recorded this Thursday (17) 1,129 deaths and 129,266 new cases by Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 841, an increase of 15% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 116,566, which represents a drop of 36% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 153,442,549 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 71.43% of the population.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 170,609,984 people, which represents 79.42% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 58,593,781 people, or 27.27% of the population.

4. Tax Reform PEC

The opinion on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution of the tax reform (PEC 110/2019) will be read at the Commission and Justice Commission (CCJ), next Wednesday (23), guaranteed the rapporteur of the matter, Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB). -BAD). After a meeting, this Thursday (17), with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and representatives of the retail sector, the congressman gave a press conference in which he stressed the need to modernize the tax system in the face of technological advances.

Rocha explained that the proposal under his rapporteur provides for the establishment of a dual value-added tax (VAT) with an electronic collection system, which, as he pointed out, should not be confused with the extinct CPMF. The senator recalled that the VAT mechanism is already adopted in 170 countries and that the objective of the reform is not to tax money, but products and services.

PGR asks for investigation to be closed

In an order sent to Minister Alexandre de Moraes (STF), the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, opposed the Federal Police and took a stand for the shelving of the investigation into data leakage from the Federal Police investigation into the hacker attack against the TSE.

Government asks for extra spending on servers and maintenance of budget vetoes

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sent a bill to Congress to recover R$ 1.7 billion in spending on the payment of salaries and social charges for civil servants this year, serving mainly the military, in addition to Federal Revenue officials.

In the justification of the proposal, the government warned that the recomposition is for the payment of the payroll already contracted and depends on the maintenance of Bolsonaro’s vetoes in the Budget. The Executive must face an impasse to approve these new expenditures. Parliamentarians are pressing for the overthrow of the vetoes, which have reached amounts of interest to commissions and state benches.

US says the moment for Brazil’s president to ‘stand in solidarity’ with Russia ‘couldn’t be worse’

The US government was also irritated by President Jair Bolsonaro’s declaration of solidarity with Russia, journalist Raquel Krähenbühl, a correspondent for TV Globo in Washington, learned with a State Department spokesperson. “The moment when the president of Brazil sympathized with Russia as Russian forces are preparing to potentially launch attacks on Ukrainian cities could not have been worse. This undermines international diplomacy aimed at averting a strategic and humanitarian disaster, as well as Brazil’s own calls for a peaceful solution to the crisis.”

5. Corporate Radar

Taesa (TAEE11)

Taesa (TAEE11) posted IFRS net income of R$423.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 43.6% against a year earlier

heading ([ativo=RAIL3)

A Rumo (RAIL3) reverteu lucro e teve prejuízo de R$ 384 milhões no quarto trimestre de 2021.

O Ebitda teve queda de 44,6%, a R$ 419 milhões.

NeoEnergia ( NEOE3 )

A NeoEnergia (NEOE3) reportou um lucro de R$ 635 milhões no quarto trimestre de 2021, um desempenho 36% inferior na comparação com mesmo período de 2020.

Segundo a empresa, o desempenho foi impactado pela reclassificação de Belo Monte para “Ativo mantido para venda”, com ajuste não caixa negativo de R$ 482 milhões.

BR Properties ( BRPR3 )

A BR Properties (BRPR3) reportou prejuízo líquido de R$ 47,4 milhões no quarto trimestre de 2021 (4T21), revertendo o lucro do mesmo período de 2020.

Aeris (AERI3)

A Aeris (AERI3) reportou lucro líquido de R$ 18,1 milhões no quarto trimestre de 2021 (4T21), montante 15,9% superior ao registrado em igual etapa de 2020.

Energisa ([ativo=ENGI11])

Energisa (ENGI11) entered into an agreement to acquire 2,330,105,717 shares issued by Gemini Energy, at a price of R$0.353037 per share, considering the assumption of the net debt of R$1.734 billion held by Gemini.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related