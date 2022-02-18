US says the moment for Bolsonaro to ‘stand in solidarity’ with Russia ‘couldn’t be worse’ | World

The US criticized this Thursday (17) the timing and content of the meeting between President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We see a false narrative that our engagement with Brazil in relation to Russia involves asking Brazil to choose between the United States and Russia. That is not the case. Brazil, as an important country, seems to ignore the armed aggression by a great power against a smaller neighbor, a stance inconsistent with its historic emphasis on peace and diplomacy,” a State Department spokesperson told TV Globo.

The American government was also irritated by President Jair Bolsonaro’s declaration of solidarity with Russia.

“The moment when the president of Brazil sympathized with Russia as Russian forces are preparing to potentially launch attacks on Ukrainian cities, couldn’t have been worse. This undermines international diplomacy aimed at averting a strategic and humanitarian disaster, as well as the Brazil’s own calls for a peaceful solution to the crisis“, said the spokesperson.

This Wednesday (16), Bolsonaro met with Putin and said, alongside the Russian leader: “We are in solidarity with all those countries that want and are committed to peace”. Before the meeting, when talking about a possible American reaction to Russian military movements, Bolsonaro said that Putin “seeks peace”.

“No (I fear reaction). Brazil is a sovereign country. Yes, we had information that some countries would not like the event (the meeting of Bolsonaro and Putin) to take place, that the worst could happen with our presence here. I understand President Putin’s reading that he is a person who seeks peace. And any conflict does not interest anyone in the world,” Bolsonaro said.

At another point, Bolsonaro reiterated that, in his opinion, Putin seeks peace.

Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine since January, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke twice with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França.

They discussed Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow. The Americans warned that a photo of Bolsonaro with Putin could send the wrong message, but the American government did not ask for the trip to be cancelled. The White House national security adviser replied to TV Globo days before the visit that “the Brazilian president is free to conduct his own diplomacy, including with Russia.”