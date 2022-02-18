Vale (VALE3) has the biggest daily drop in three months with ore tumble; steelmakers lead Ibovespa losses

On a bad day for the Brazilian stock exchange, shares of mining and steel companies are among the main losses on the Ibovespa on the day. The companies reflect the fall in the price of iron ore in the international market. Vale (VALE3) faced its worst daily drop in three months. The shares closed down 4.3%, at R$ 85.65.

On the Dalian Stock Exchange, China’s benchmark iron ore futures fell 4.54% for the fourth consecutive session, also impacting steel prices. Investors were still worried about government interventions in the market. The authorities want to avoid price manipulation and require iron ore traders to release excess inventories.

Port inventories of the raw material in China were at 156.35 million tonnes on Feb 11, hovering around three-year highs, data from consultancy SteelHome showed. Last year, the Chinese government pressure on iron ore inventories to avoid manipulation.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“The point is that iron ore rose very fast and fell very fast in these last few weeks”, says João Lorenzi, partner and commodities analyst at Encore.

For him, the drop in the mining company’s share is exaggerated. “The market is very afraid that China is artificially trying to bring the price down. Nobody knows if they will make it. They tried this three times last year, it worked for three weeks and then it went up again,” he says.

For Lorenzi, Vale’s fundamental bias is positive. Other analysts also see the drop as one-off.

The analyst explains that widespread fear and weaker steel demand in Brazil weigh against steelmakers in today’s session. CSNA (CSNA3) dropped 5.85%, the biggest drop on the Ibovespa. Metalúrgica Gerdau (GOAU4) and Gerdau (GGBR4) followed, falling 5.39% and 5.32% respectively. Usiminas (USIM5) fell 4.07%.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related