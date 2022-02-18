In the reunion with the idol and ‘maestro’ Felipe, Vasco recovered from the defeat in the classic against Botafogo and beat Bangu, 2-0, on Thursday night, in São Januário, for the seventh round of the Carioca Championship. Raniel and Nenê scored the goals of the game.

The positive result placed Vasco in third position, with 16 points gained. It has the same score as the vice-leader Flamengo, but with a worse goal difference: 10 to 7. Bangu, on the other hand, reached the sixth game without a win, stopped at six points and dropped to ninth place.

Vasco prepared a series of tributes in the reunion with Felipe. The vice president, Carlos Osório, paid tribute with the delivery of a shirt, while the fans chanted the name of the idol in the stands. A well-deserved tribute to the now coach, revealed and multi-champion for the club.







Carioca: Vasco beats Bangu in the reunion with idol Felipe Photo: Alexandre Durão / Gazeta Press

With the ball rolling, Vasco continued to show flaws in the defensive system and saw Bangu almost opening the scoring in the fourth minute, when Nascimento calmly passed the marking, invaded the area and finished for a good defense by goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues.

But Vasco did not despair and gradually approached the area and brought danger to Bangu. At eight, Nenê received from Gabriel Pec and stopped on goalkeeper Paulo Henrique. Then, at 12, it was Bruno Nazário’s turn to turn over the mark and finish for a good defense by the opposing goalkeeper.

The game was evenly matched with chances for both sides. Thiago Rodrigues had work to defend Denílson’s strong kick, in the 24th minute, while Juninho, in the 35th minute, took advantage of a corner kick and kicked with danger, almost opening the score for Vasco.

In the second half, Bangu showed signs that it would continue to work, but Vasco didn’t want to know and opened the scoring in the 14th minute, when Nenê gave Raniel a beautiful pass and the attacker kicked with his left leg, to the relief of the fan who was to San Januario.

Raniel’s goal ruined Bangu’s strategy, which felt the disadvantage and shortly afterwards, at 19, saw Nenê take a perfect free-kick and score Vasco’s second, leaving the victory well on its way. The detail of the goal is that goalkeeper Paulo Henrique still touched the ball before it went in.

The 2-0 lead reassured Vasco, who managed the result and could even have scored more goals, however, he stopped in Bangu’s defense. Fair and deserved result for those who were more effective in front of goal.

Vasco returns to the field on Sunday to face Audax, at 18:30, at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Volta Redonda. On the same day, Bangu will visit Nova Iguaçu, at 11 am, at Jânio Moraes, in Nova Iguaçu.

DATASHEET

VASCO 2 X 0 BANGU

VASCO – Thiago Rodrigues; Weverton, Luís Cangá, Anderson Conceição and Riquelme (Edimar); Matheus Barbosa, Juninho (Galarza), Bruno Nazário, Nenê and Gabriel Pec; Raniel (Getúlio). Coach: Zé Ricardo.

BANGU – Paulo Henrique; Carlos Eduardo (Wisney), Israel, Raí and Lucas Oliveira; Renatinho (Alison Daniel), Danilson, Nascimento (Felipinho) and Baggio; Daniel Dias (Adsson) and Luís Araújo (Santarém). Coach: Felipe Loreiro.

GOLS – Raniel, at 14; and Nenê, in the 19th minute of the second half.

REFEREE – Tarcizo Pinheiro Caetano (RJ).

YELLOW CARDS – Juninho and Bruno Nazário (Vasco); Wisney, Israel and Daniel Dias (Bangu).

AUDIENCE – 5,735 paying.

INCOME – BRL 169,120.00.

LOCATION – São Januário Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).