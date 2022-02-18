VIDEO: Team tries to rescue Afghan boy trapped in well for two days | World

Rescue team works to pull nine-year-old out of hole in Afghanistan
A rescue team works to bring to the surface a 9-year-old boy who fell into a dry well in the Afghan village of Shokhak, in Zabul province. The child has been trapped at a depth of about 10 meters since Tuesday. The circumstances of the fall were not disclosed.

The well has a total depth of 25 meters.

“A team is there with an ambulance, oxygen and other necessary things,” wrote on Twitter Abdullah Azzam, secretary to Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar of the Taliban government, which runs the country.

Videos shared on social media show the young man, identified as Haidar, sitting at the bottom of the well, talking to a man who would be his father. The rescue team lowered the camera that recorded the moment in the hole through a cable.

The accident refers to another similar episode that took place earlier this month in Morocco, when 8-year-old Raydar was trapped in a 32-meter-deep well for five days. He was found by the rescue team already lifeless.

