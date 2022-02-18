Videos show how was the shooting that left 4 dead between SC and PR

Crime occurred on Tuesday (15) in the interior of Bom Jesus do Sul; the police say the fight was motivated by a land dispute

Three men and a woman died in a shootout that took place on the Coqueiro line, in the interior of Bom Jesus do Sul, on the border between Santa Catarina and Paraná. The crime happened on Tuesday (15), and the shots were recorded on a video.

Images taken at the scene show the argument and sequence of shots. In one of the videos it is possible to observe about seven people on the road and several parked vehicles. One of the victims says: “Do you want to kill me?”. Then another says: “Call the police!”. More than 30 shots can be heard. One of those involved even asks to stop the confusion. “Stop, stop, stop!”.

According to the Civil Police, the area involved in the discussion is in the process of being inventoried. A merchant and a farmer in the city claim to have purchased the sash.

The farmer would have planted soybeans and was taking care of the crop. However, the merchant found out about the plantation and decided to go to the place to get satisfaction.

The merchant and his wife could not resist their injuries and died on the spot. The farmer and another man who worked with him were rescued, but they didn’t resist either.

The man who recorded the video was arrested. The Civil Police investigate the case and are still looking for two other people who were at the scene of the confrontation.

Shooting with 4 deaths in the interior of Paraná – Video: Internet/ND