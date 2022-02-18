Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales to ‘roll’ in space – Link

Virgin Galactic sells space flight tickets

Want to take a trip to space? Now it’s possible if you have a few thousand dollars left over. Virgin Galactic, a space tourism company created by billionaire Richard Branson, opened on Wednesday, 16, the sale of tickets: each will cost no less than US$ 450,000 (approximately R$ 2.3 million).

The company made its maiden flight in July 2021 with its founder Branson and five other crew on board. Now, with about 700 seats already sold to people who were on the waiting list, Virgin Galactic plans to reach 1,000 tickets sold.

About 600 tickets were bought by people who were very anxious about the special flight: they were sold between 2005 and 2014 in the hope that the company would be able to make the service available. At the time, these seats were reserved for US$ 200,000 – in the package, in addition to the flight, the values ​​referring to the training days are included.

The tours will take 90 minutes and will depart from New Mexico, USA. The spacecraft will not leave Earth orbit, as it is a suborbital flight. However, a few minutes with zero gravity and a view from above the Earth are guaranteed. Tom Hanks, Angelina Jolie, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga are some of those who have already bought their tickets to visit the space.

In flight, the Unity spacecraft is carried by a plane called White Knight Two, and after reaching 40,000 feet of altitude (12 km) Unity detaches itself from the plane and in 60 seconds breaks the sound speed barrier. SpaceShipTwo can carry two pilots and up to six passengers. The cabin has 12 large windows and no less than 16 cameras

When Unity’s engine fires, it takes the spacecraft for a supersonic ascent to altitudes in excess of 80,500 meters. At the top of the trajectory arc, passengers float for about 4 minutes, before the spaceplane re-enters the atmosphere.

The expectation is that, after selling all the tickets, the launch of the flight will take place at the end of this year.