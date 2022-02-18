Virgin Galactic starts selling space travel

Virgin Galactic begins today offering tickets to space to the general public. Richard Brandson’s company made the first private manned mission to space in July 2021 (remember here) and, with the start of sales, tourism out of Earth is officially open to people who are not astronauts or guests.

The company also communicated a rebranding, replacing the old logo (founder Richard Branson’s iris) with a purple illustration of its spacecraft.

There are few things as transformative as seeing Earth from above. Reserve your seat to experience something extraordinary. Spaceflight reservations are now open at https://t.co/5UalYT7Hjb. pic.twitter.com/9hnrjwBdG7 — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) February 16, 2022

The space trip will depart from New Mexico, in the United States, and will last for 90 minutes, returning to the same place of departure. Virgin plans to leave passengers free to experience the zero-gravity effect, floating around the cabin at will.

How much does a ticket to space cost?

The ticket, however, is restricted to a small number of people who can afford its “astronomical” price. Interested parties will have to pay a deposit of US$ 150 thousand (about R$ 777 thousand), but it does not stop there. The final value of the tour should reach an incredible US$ 450,000 (R$ 2.3 million)! The price already includes training, “personalized accommodations” and “world-class amenities”.

“We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board for the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet,” said Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic.

Check out the recently released video that shows the experience of traveling with Virgin Galactic (available in English only):

Information

Find out more on the Virgin Galactic website – click here.

And you, were you excited about taking a trip to space? Who knows, in the future, it will be possible to make the trip with points…

See too: