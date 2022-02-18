visit website to see forgotten money in banks

The Central Bank reported that, as of 6 pm this Wednesday (16), 10.3 million individuals and corporations who have forgotten money in banks had not yet consulted the government system to check the information. The BC estimate is that there will be R$ 8 billion to be returned to 28 million individuals and legal entities.

In all, 86.9 million inquiries have been made on CPFs and CNPJs. Mwoe than 17 million individuals and companies had already found a positive balance in the system that checks if there is money forgotten in banks — that is, these are cases of those who have amounts receivable. The positive balances refer to 20.4% of the total. There are 17.7 million cases, the majority (17.5 million) are individuals and 241,521 are legal entities. Already 79.5% of the queries resulted in a non-existent balance.

The amounts to be redeemed have not yet been announced. In this first consultation, the system only informs you whether or not there is forgotten money, without revealing how much is the amount. This information will only be released in March.

Zero balance? Next step may bring news

The BC informs that there will be a next phase of data release in which new values ​​will be made available. Thus, those who consulted the tool and saw that the balance was zero will be able to have another chance as of May.

The website for consultation had been announced in January, but the news excited Brazilians so much that the system soon became overloaded and went offline, causing the BC to suspend the operation until a new service was put on the air.

How do I know if I have receivables?

To find out if you have forgotten money in banks, you need to consult the Central Bank system.

Check out the step by step below:

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br;

Enter your CPF or CNPJ and the date of birth or creation of the company to check if you have forgotten amounts in banks;

If so, keep well the date that the system will inform you. It is on this day that you will know the exact amount you have to receive and request the transfer, also through valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

When will I know the amount to be redeemed?

The system created a calendar so that individuals and companies can request the redemption and know the exact amount forgotten. Three periods were created, defined from the date of birth of the person or the date of creation of the company.

7 to 11/3 – for those born or companies open before 1968

14 to 18/3 – for those born or companies opened between 1968 and 1983

21 to 25/3 – for companies born or opened after 1983

It is necessary to pay attention to the time defined by the website after the consultation. Check if it was for the period from 4 am to 2 pm or from 2 pm to 12 pm.

How can I redeem the money forgotten in the bank?

Money back can be made via Pix from March 7th. Those who do not have or prefer not to indicate a key when requesting the transfer will be informed by the respective banks on how the deposit will be made.

If you are unable to access the site on the day indicated by the BC system, do not worry: return to valorareceber.bcb.gov.br at another time and repeat the process. The system will inform you of a new return date.

The money is yours and, therefore, will continue to be held by financial institutions for as long as necessary, until you ask for a refund.

What is the .gov.br account required for the query?

To request the redemption of the money, you will need to use a silver or gold level gov.br login. If you don’t already have it, just register for free on the gov.br website or app, available on Google Play (Android) and the App Store (Apple).

The gov.br account has three levels of trust: bronze, silver and gold. The first, more basic, is conquered as soon as the citizen registers on the platform, which usually happens through the online form of the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) or the Federal Revenue Service.

In order to level up and thus be able to access and request transfers on valorareceber.bcb.gov.br, it is necessary to confirm your identity through any of the processes indicated on the gov.br platforms. Anyone who wants to go from bronze to silver, for example, can validate their data in the app itself, via facial recognition.