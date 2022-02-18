week on reality show had sex and masturbation

This week was hectic on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Eliezer, once again, moved the duvet — this time with Natália — and Tiago Abravanel confessed to having masturbated in the confinement bathroom.

In addition, there were conversations about sexual impotence, butt washing, intimate waxing and abstinence. Check out!

Kite no longer rises

I was half down Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Gustavo revealed that he had dealt with sexual impotence while using medication for baldness, but admitted that the problem may have been caused by his psychological condition.

The brother explained: “It started to cause problems, then I stopped. Better to be bald than not to work… This happens to only 10% of people who use the medication. Maybe it’s something in my head too”.

all fragrant

complete wash Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

While Douglas was taking a shower, Arthur took the opportunity to talk to his colleague and detail his intimate washing routine.

“Bro, I really wash my ass, for real. It’s not this quick thing, I don’t want to get my ass stinking, [lavo] until the fragrant stuff remains”, detailed the ex-Rebelde.

showed too much

Go with boom boom tam tam Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Gustavo and Slovenia got careless this week while changing clothes and ended up revealing too much. The curitibano ended up leaving his butt out and, when catching the scene, Natália burst out laughing and said: “F*ck, what a white ass. Nudism here, people!”.

cabin failed Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Slovenia, on the other hand, when changing clothes, left her breasts on display. The sister cursed upon realizing the accident, however, the moment was not captured by the cameras.

Maria, who was in the room and witnessed the scene, praised her sister’s body: “Your breasts are very beautiful. I saw her when she was changing once and she pulled me inside the blanket”.

Can you ask for music on ‘Fantástico’? Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Larissa also ended up leaving her breasts uncovered on camera. It was the third time this happened to the Pernambuco native in less than a week.

Libido? I do not remember anymore

Does it still work? Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Arthur Aguiar, Douglas Silva and Lucas Bissoli commented on the sexual abstinence they are going through on the program. The medical student said that he prefers not to fall into temptation, while the actors revealed that they are not suffering from time without sex.

“It’s… dangerous. The stuff hits the chin!” Lucas joked.

“But bro, I’ll tell you: I’m very good. But a lot! I’m even worried. Sometimes I take a shower and talk [olha em direção ao próprio pênis]: ‘What’s up, bro? What’s up?'” said Arthur, in a comical tone.

“I’m fine too. He’s warm, there’s a ‘forest’ now. He’s like: ‘I’m warm, brother. The house is more ice’. It’s soft, tranquility”, said Douglas, about his genital organ.

Hungry?

After complaining about the lack of food, Arthur Aguiar asked to exchange food, but Gustavo took the opportunity to play with the boy.

“I’m going to see if someone wants to take my portion of gizzards and give me an egg, because I don’t eat gizzards. Do you have an egg?”, asked the former Rebel.

“I have two. Do you want the one on the left or the one on the right? I have a hot pepperoni too! A portion for five!”, Gustavo replied.

Close friends

eye to eye Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

The brothers had fun listening to Eliezer tell how Vyni helped him shave. “After waxing here, bro… Even on the ass,” Eli began.

“Oh, did you even do it in the ass?”, asked the surfer. Vyni replied, “I did [a depilação para ele]in case”.

“In the ass?” Scooby asked again. “Up here, here, look. Where you have the scar”, explained the designer.

The man from Ceará corrected: “On top and a little inside, right, Eli? His waxing went a little deeper. He had to open [as nádegas]. You had to open it, Eli, so you could put the machine inside. Didn’t you walk away like that?”

Eli acknowledged, “I pulled away. Yeah, it was humiliating. But you can’t see the c* from there. Have you seen my ****?”

“Damn, you opened it,” Vyni snapped. “Lies, say it’s a lie, before Brazil…”, asked Eli, covering his face.

“It’s okay, it’s a lie”, replied the Ceará man.

duvet doesn’t stop

Atmosphere not tense between the brothers Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

After Maria and Eliezer had sex on the show, this week it was the publicist’s turn to move the duvet with Natália. Nat and Eli kissed at leader Jade’s party and, at the end of the event, the sister took a break from kissing to go to the pantry. There, she asked Vyni to get the condoms for her.

Upon returning to the bedroom, Nat asked Eli if he wanted to have sex. “That’s hard,” replied the brother, who gave in.

Self love

Loneliness is no problem Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Tiago Abravanel said that he was excited about the brothers’ making out and relieved himself in the bathroom of the reality show. “I got excited and went to the bathroom to solve it. Hey, everyone does what they can, right?”, said Silvio Santos’ grandson.

“The people were excited, it made me excited and I went to the bathroom to solve it”, detailed Tiago. Pedro Scooby was surprised: “With camera and everything?”.

“Is there another place that doesn’t have a camera?”, replied Silvio Santos’ grandson, making everyone laugh. “Under the duvet,” suggested the surfer.

“Oh, but I can’t control it, it’s been a long time, then it’s been a…”, explained Tiago, who was interrupted by Douglas: “Oh, I played on camera!”