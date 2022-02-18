WEG profit sharing can reach almost 5 more salaries

Check the salary distribution table in each unit of the group

WEG profit sharing can reach almost 5 more salaries - Credit: Arquivo / Disclosure Credit: Archive / Disclosure

WEG is one of the pioneer companies in Brazil in the distribution of profits to employees. With an active program since 1994, the company founded in Jaraguá do Sul distributes up to 12.5% ​​of its annual profit to more than 25 thousand employees in Brazilian factories spread across Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco and Amazon.

With record revenues of BRL 23.563 billion and a profit of BRL 3.585 billion in 2021, WEG has scheduled the payment of the second installment of the participation for March 16th. The first, paid in August 2021, ranged from 1.47 to 1.81 more salaries for each employee, depending on the company in the group they work for.

WEG 2021 Profit Sharing*

WEG Motors: 3.29 to 4.61

WEG Motors-I: 3.37 to 4.61

WEG Motors-C: 3.37 to 4.61

WEG Energy: 2.48 to 4.01

WEG Automation: 3.18 to 4.61

WEG International: 3.46 to 4.61

WEG Transmission and Distribution: 3.08 to 4.61

WEG Paints: 2.94 to 4.61

WEG Corporate: 3.21 to 4.61

*Total amount of salaries adding the advance of August/21 and the payment that will be made in March/22.

