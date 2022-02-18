What happens after getting vaccinated against Covid-19?

Do you know what happens to the vaccinated body? Faced with a pandemic that has hit the whole world, doubts have arisen about vaccines and also with regard to the effects they bring to the body.

Many people don’t even know the slightest bit about the epistemology surrounding vaccines and also what happens to the vaccinated body. Well, to begin with, it is essential to know that they are substances produced artificially (in the laboratory) whose function is to train the immune system against different types of infections.



Vaccines stimulate the production of antibodies, which are substances produced by the body to fight invading microorganisms.

What happens to the vaccinated body?

Read the steps below and understand more about vaccines.

“A vaccine is a kind of ‘mimicker’ of the virus or bacteria that causes a disease, but naturally this mimic does not cause any disease. This ‘imitator’, when inoculated into a person, makes him or her develop defenses (especially the famous antibodies, but also other defenses) that will be kept in a kind of immunological ‘memory’”.



02- The body reacts to the invader

There are immediate reactions that can cause discomfort “in the first 1 to 3 days, but they are transient and not dangerous”, says the specialist. This is the case of pain at the site where the vaccine was given, a slight increase in temperature and headache. “The reactions that give such protection take longer to appear, about two weeks.” In the case of vaccines for covid-19, “protection will be assumed about two weeks after the second dose of the currently approved vaccines (or two weeks in the case of the vaccine that has only one dose)”, says the researcher.

03- Defense kicks in

In practice, he explains, “these vaccines can still be used for covid-19, and some are under study, but those approved so far have adopted a new strategy: they use the genetic material of the virus, which, when it reaches the cells, will force them to to produce a protein (the spike protein S), in a process similar to what happens in the real infection that will give rise to such antibodies and other defenses against this protein. When the person comes into contact with the virus, these antibodies will block the S protein of the virus, thus preventing it from infecting our cells”.

04- The enemy is blocked

After the vaccine, and when the person is infected, “this ‘memory’ will act, judging that it is the ‘imitator’ that is attacking again, and launches its defenses against the real invader, providing the necessary protection”, explains. In practice, “our protective cells will recognize the S protein of the virus and will elaborate antibodies and other forms of protection that will block the S protein of the virus, thus preventing it from infecting our cells”.

05- Immunity is conquered

With vaccination, “it is intended that the vaccinated person becomes immune to the disease or, in cases where this is not possible, that they have a milder form of the disease when they come into contact with the infectious agent that causes it”, explains the SNS. But immunity can be for everyone, as is intended in the fight against covid-19. “At the population level, it is intended to eliminate, control or minimize the impact of the disease on the community, and it is necessary that the percentage of vaccinated people in the population is as high as possible”, explains the organization on its official website.

