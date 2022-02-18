What is sesame good for? See the health benefits of seeds

A versatile seed, sesame can be used in both sweet and savory recipes. But know that it also has many other functions and various health benefits. Also known as sesame, the seed still has several products that derive from it, such as sesame oil, cereal bar and can be cooked with rice, meat seasoning, among others.

Sesame has several properties, such as antioxidants, lignans, Vitamin E and lots of fiber. In its composition, sesame is still rich in phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium and omega 6. So you can see that this small seed is a source of many nutrients! Let’s identify what are your main actions in favor of our health?

It is worth mentioning that the information presented in the text is based on nutritional data, but these values ​​​​may change from one person to another. Thus, we do not recommend adopting it as an official form of diet, given that this work must be developed by a professional nutritionist.

Main benefits of sesame

Reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular disease

Sesame is very effective in the process of reducing cholesterol, this is because sesamin, a kind of lignan present in sesame, acts in the metabolism of body fats, thus collaborating with their oxidation in the liver, promoting, in this way, the reduction of bad cholesterol.

Contributes to cancer prevention

Studies point out that due to the amount of important vitamins and minerals present in sesame seed it may be directly linked to the prevention of certain types of cancer. The presence of the antioxidant phytate collaborates to combat the effects of so-called free radicals.

Helps reduce arthritis pain

Sesamin also has properties with the power to reduce pain caused by arthritis, because it acts as chondroprotective, analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. Its anti-inflammatory action also helps to reduce discomfort.

It works in favor of the proper functioning of the thyroid

Because it has selenium in its composition, it helps in the production and regulates thyroid hormones. These hormones in a regulated way are responsible for the proper functioning of the thyroid.

Here is a list of other functions of sesame, in the sense of benefiting our health:

Prevents liver damage;

Reduces menopausal and PMS symptoms;

Strengthens teeth and bones;

Improves skin health;

Increases immunity;

It has a calming effect;

Reduces diabetes.

Now that you know the benefits of sesame seed, it is a good tip to evaluate the most frequent use in your diet. But remember to always consult a nutritionist, as we have already pointed out, as these values ​​and properties may vary from one person to another, depending on the body’s response.