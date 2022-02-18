Where are Warren Buffett, Howard Marks and Seth Klarman investing? (spoiler: there are Brazilian banks in the portfolios)

This week, the deadline for large American managers to submit to the SEC – the equivalent of the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States – ended the deadline for the largest positions among the shares they hold. The quarterly listing, which could be filed with the SEC until Monday (14), details the companies’ investments corresponding to the month of December 2021.

The holding company Berkshire Hathaway, owned by legendary investor Warren Buffett, reduced its position in Visa and Mastercard companies, while increasing its stake in Nubank, a Brazilian digital bank.

To find out where some of the most recognized global investors are investing, the InfoMoney relied on surveys carried out by Comdinheiro and Troon Capital. In addition to Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, the data also reflects investments by Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital Management and Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group. Check the details:

Warren Buffett’s Favorites

According to a survey carried out by Comdinheiro, the largest position in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio is currently in Apple shares, representing 47.60% of the holding’s portfolio. Following are Bank of America, with 13.58% of the portfolio, and American Express, with 7.49%.

Coca-Cola, one of the assets Warren Buffet has bought since the 1980s, ranks fourth in Berkshire’s portfolio at 7.16%. Already in fifth position is the food company Kraft Heinz, with a 3.53% stake in the holding’s portfolio.

Check out Berkshire Hathaway’s top ten positions:

Active invested position % of portfolio apple US$ 157,528,660.00 47.60% bank of america US$ 44,939,376.00 13.58% American Express US$ 24,803,511.00 7.49% Coke US$ 23,684,001.00 7.16% Kraft Heinz US$ 11,690,290.00 3.53% Moody’s Corp. US$ 9,635,522.00 2.91% verizon US$ 8,252,525.00 2.49% US Bancorp US$ 7,100,894.00 2.15% chevron US$ 4,488,055.00 1.36% Bank of New York US$ 4,202,522.00 1.27%

*Comdinheiro survey with data available from the SEC

Felipe Ferreira, director of Comdinheiro, comments that Berkshire Hathaway’s biggest positions reflect a more conservative investment philosophy, in the style of Buffett, popular for his cautious approach to choosing assets.

The holding’s portfolio is concentrated in the food and financial sectors and in more robust companies. “The portfolio is also more compact compared to other managers, comprising just over 30 papers”, says Ferreira.

Although the portfolio is conservative, Buffett clearly shows his interest in growth and innovation companies, techs, as is the case with Apple. “Although it is a technology company, Apple has presented robust results and strong valuation, which led it to be Berkshire’s largest position”, reinforces Ferreira.

Among Berkshire Hathaway’s moves, Natan Epstein, CIO of Troon Capital, highlights that there were no major changes during the fourth quarter.

He highlights that the main change in the portfolio was an increase of almost 50% in the position held in shares of the oil company Chevron. “The company now holds close to 40 million shares of the company, an exposure of $4.5 billion at the end of the year,” he says.

Other outstanding positions were Nubank, with a total of US$ 1 billion and a 0.30% share in the portfolio, and Activison, with US$ 975 million. “It is worth noting that this second position should be short-lived, given that the company was recently acquired by Microsoft”, quotes Epstein.

Howard Marks betting

In the sights of American mega-investor Howard Marks, from Oaktree Capital Management – ​​the largest investment company private equity in the world – are companies in the oil and gas, energy, maritime transport of cargoes and the automobile industry.

According to a survey by Troon Capital, the five largest positions held by Oaktree Capital Management are in the shares of the oil company Chesapeake Energy, the electric energy company Vistra, the sea carrier Star Bulk, the automotive solutions company Garret Motion and Torm, which has a of oil tankers.

In Oaktree’s portfolio, there are also Brazilian companies. According to data from the DataRoma platform, Howard Marks increased his stake in mining company Vale (VALE3) by 28.17% until December 2021. Regarding banks, he invested in Itaú (ITUB3;[ITUB4]) and reduced the position in Bradesco (BBDC4).

Also among Brazilian companies, it bought shares in XP (XPBR31) and increased its position in Azul (AZUL4) by 33.11%.

Check out the top 10 Oaktree Capital Management positions:

Active invested position Chesapeake Energy US$ 809,191.00 view US$ 658,048.00 Star Bulk Carriers US$ 589,266.00 Garret Motion US$ 576,835.00 storm US$ 424,974.00 PG&E US$ 364,200.00 Ally Financial US$ 327,303.00 State Street US$ 299,225.00 Runway Growth Finance US$ 256,139.00 Infinera US$ 241,431.00

*Survey of Comdinheiro and Troon Capital with data from SEC and Bloomberg

Seth Klarman’s favorites

Seth Klarman earned the reputation of the “Oracle of Boston” for having investment strategies similar to Buffett – who is known as the “Oracle of Omaha”.

Klarman is the trustee of the hedge Baupost Group, one of the largest in the financial market.

According to a survey carried out by Natan Epstein, from Troon Capital, and Hugo Azevedo, from Fit Investimentos, the fund’s largest position is in the shares of the telecommunications holding company Liberty Global, owned by billionaire John Malone, totaling US$ 1,728,465. .

Then come the exposures to the actions of Qorvo, which operates with radiofrequency systems, the multinational technology company Intel, Liberty Media and the internet provider ViaSat.

Check out the 10 biggest positions of the Baupost Group:

Active invested position Liberty Global US$ 1,728,465 qorvo US$ 929,855 Intel US$ 928,903 Liberty Media US$ 787,406 ViaSat US$ 725,510 alphabet US$ 660,404 veritiv US$ 436,893 Goal US$ 331,137 Fiserv US$ 316,560

*Survey by Troon Capital with SEC and Bloomberg data

Troon Capital’s Natan Epstein explains that the fourth quarter was more intense for Seth Klarman’s fund. “Intel, which was the second largest position in the fund, lost the position to Qorvo”, he comments.

With the purchases made, the fund currently holds more than 5% of the capital of Qorvo. Financial services company Fiserv, on the other hand, was the main addition within the portfolio, earning a place among the fund’s top ten positions, with a value of US$ 316 million.

The Ebay marketplace ended up leaving the fund’s portfolio. In the third quarter of 2021, the company was the ninth largest position in the Baupost Group.

