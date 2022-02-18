Who can withdraw the R$ 1 thousand released via Caixa Tem?

If the accounts are tight at the beginning of the year, Caixa Econômica Federal has the solution. The bank created two credit lines special with release of up to BRL 1,000 for consumers who need quick cash and no bureaucracy.

As its name implies, Caixa Tem Credit is offered through the application created to pay emergency aid. For those who are already customers, the product is now available. Those who are not yet just need to register on the platform and open their Digital Savings Account+.

Terms and Conditions

There are two types of loan available, one for personal use and the other for your business:

Caixa Tem Personal Credit: funds can be used to pay personal expenses, such as purchases, bills and debts.

Caixa Tem Credit for Your Business: the money is intended for the needs of small business owners, such as paying suppliers and basic bills, buying raw materials and acquiring equipment.

Interest rates are 3.99% per month for both lines, with up to 24 installments.

How to apply for Caixa Tem Credit

To apply for the loan, access the Caixa Tem app (Android and iOS), register and wait up to 10 days to gain access. The next step is to click on the option “Crédito Caixa Tem” and simulate the loan.

If the conditions are in accordance with what you are looking for, just close the contract. The money falls into the account within one hour of approval.