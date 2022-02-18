Who is Dr. Michiaki Takahashi, honored in this Thursday’s Google Doodle

Today (17), Google honors the 94th birthday of Japanese virologist Michiaki Takahashi, creator of the first chickenpox (varicella) vaccine. Born on this day but in 1928, Takahashi received his medical degree from Osaka University and then served at Osaka University’s Microbial Disease Research Institute in 1959.

Later, in 1963, the virologist accepted a research grant at Baylor College and, during this period, his son contracted the chickenpox virus and developed a serious crisis, motivating the doctor to dedicate himself to the study of the disease. Two years later, Takahashi returned to Japan and began growing live but weakened chickenpox virus in animal and human tissue.

Doodle honoring virologist Michiaki Takahashi is a work by artist Tatsuro Kiuchi (Image: Reproduction/Google)

Five years later, the virologist’s study was ready for clinical trials. Hence, in 1974, the first vaccine against the chickenpox virus was developed, which, when tested on immunosuppressed patients, proved to be extremely efficient in controlling the disease. In 1986, the immunizer was launched in Japan as the only varicella vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), by the Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases at Osaka University.

Annual award in honor of Takahashi

Since 2005, the Japanese Society of Vaccinology has offered an annual prize in honor of the virologist, The Japanese Society for Vaccinology Takahashi Prize. The doctor passed away in December 2013.

The new Doodle appears both in the Google app and in the search engine, accessible through the browser. The artwork on the figure is by artist Tatsuro Kiuchi.

Source: Google