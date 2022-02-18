Who is Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta who is in a coma | Music

She is the lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta, alongside Silvânia Aquino, Bell Oliver and Daniel Diau. The band’s history has come and gone, but it began in the late 90’s, when manager Gilton Andrade discovered it.

Born in Simão Dias, Sergipe, Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leça Viana started singing in bands in the interior of the state as a child.

The national prominence happened when she joined Calcinha, a band that remained for 12 years as one of the main voices of the group.

The group has hits like “Você Não Vale Nada”, “Como vou leave you” and “Louca Por Ti”.

The 43-year-old singer was honored in the song that bears her name, “Paulinha”.

“This song is from 2007, I was just married. The fan sent a letter and the manager had this idea of ​​making a version. It’s actually a parody, but we call it a version”, said Paulinha in an interview with the podcast. g1 heard.

Listen to the program about electronic forró below:

Paulinha left the band to try projects with other members of Calcinha in 2010, but she didn’t have similar prominence in the forró scene.

She returned to the group eight years later, with Silvânia Aquino, her great duo since the height of success.

“My loves, pray, pray, intercede for our bee. She who always fills us with joy needs our positive current of love and intercession”, wrote Silvânia in a post on Instagram.

Calcinha Preta recorded a 25-year-old DVD in February 2020 and returned to the concert routine after months without performances due to the pandemic.