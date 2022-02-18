Who will be the dividend champion in 2022? – Money Times

In 2021, banks managed to recover and came with strong results. Together, Itau (ITUB4), Bradesco (BBDC4), Santander (SANB11) and Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) had the highest nominal profit since 2006, according to a survey by the economics.

In all, banks pocketed BRL 81.63 billion, a number that surpasses the record of 2019, when consolidated profit was BRL 81.50 billion.

With all this growth, investors are anxious to know what the bank’s dividends will be for this year. And it all depends, of course, on how much cash the banks will generate.

What will 2022 be like?

In the view of XP Investimentos, banks have mixed trends. On the positive side, higher interest rates will benefit spreads, although it should remain under pressure in the short term due to the higher cost of funding, says the broker.

According to the institution’s analysts, the combination of a more profitable loan portfolio and a gradual reduction in provisions will also boost profits even further.

Despite this, the possible end of JCPs will contribute to the reduction of the tax rate for banks, according to XP.

Who will pay the most dividends?

In 2021, banks distributed BRL 33.4 billion in dividends and interest on capital. The total represents a value 12.29% higher than in 2020. Santander led this race, with the highest volume distributed.

See the list:

Santander: R$9.99 billion;

Bradesco: R$9.91 billion;

Banco do Brasil: R$7.12 billion and

Itaú Unibanco: R$6.39 billion.

The request of Money TimesEconomatica designed the dividend yieldor dividend income, from banks for 2022.

Remembering that dividend yield is not the gross amount of dividends.

“In the case of banks, we have to take into account that they pay a lot of dividends in advance in the year via JCP. So, the profit for 2022 would have to be greater than or equal to that for 2021”, recalls the consultancy.

See the table below

Bank ticker Dividend Yield* Santander ON SANB3 9.50% Santander PN SANB4 9.31% Santander UNT SANB11 9.01% Bank of Brazil BAAS3 7.85% Bradesco ON BBDC3 5.71% Bradesco PN BBDC4 5.30% Itaú Unibanco ON ITUB3 4.75% Itaú Unibanco PN ITUB4 4.33%

* Calculated based on quotations as of December 31, 2021