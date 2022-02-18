Why the US and NATO believe Russia is still looking for a pretext to invade Ukraine

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago

Children's school in eastern Ukraine hit by bombing

Credit, ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

photo caption,

Children’s school in eastern Ukraine hit by bombing. Two sides of the conflict release conflicting versions of what happened

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he fears Russia is looking for false pretenses to invade Ukraine in the coming days.

The idea that the government of Vladimir Putin could create a favorable situation to justify the offensive was also raised by other Western leaders, among them the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the Secretary General of NATO (Treaty Organization North Atlantic), Jens Stoltenberg.

In a statement to the press in the gardens of the White House, Biden said that the threat of invasion of Ukraine is “very high” and that the offensive could take place “in the next few days”. According to him, the sending of new Russian troops to the border is among the main evidences to support his position.

The American president also said that his administration believes that Russia can fake an incident to have an excuse to invade.

