Why US and NATO believe Russia is still looking for an excuse to invade Ukraine | World

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he fears Russia is looking for false pretexts to invade Ukraine in the coming days.

The idea that the government of Vladimir Putin could create a favorable situation to justify the offensive was also raised by other Western leaders, among them the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the Secretary General of NATO (Treaty Organization North Atlantic), Jens Stoltenberg.

In a statement to the press in the gardens of the White House, Biden said that the threat of invasion of Ukraine is “very high” and that the offensive could take place “in the next few days”. According to him, the sending of new Russian troops to the border is among the main evidences to support his position.

Gunfire and explosions in areas of Ukraine occupied by pro-Russian separatists have once again raised tensions.

The American president also said that his administration believes that Russia can fake an incident to have an excuse to invade.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken raised the same possibility in a speech to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday.

According to the chancellor, the United States is still not sure how Russia intends to use what it calls a “false flag” – a fabricated pretext, in English.

Washington, however, believes that the Kremlin could fake a terrorist attack on Russian territory, lie about deaths or carry out a fake or real chemical weapons attack to blame Ukraine.

According to Blinken, as soon as any of these incidents happen, the Russian government will “theatrically convene” an emergency meeting.

Soon after, it will launch missiles and bombs against Ukrainian targets, while implementing a communications blockade and cyber attacks in the neighboring country.

“After that, Russian tanks and soldiers will advance on key targets that have already been identified,” added the secretary.

What’s behind the accusations?

This is not the first time that the United States has warned about the possibility of creating a scenario to justify the invasion. The Pentagon had already raised this possibility in January, when it said that Moscow was preparing an operation to attack pro-Russian rebels, attribute to the other side and thus have reasons for retaliation.

Although Washington offered many details about Moscow’s plan, it provided no evidence for its theory.

On Thursday, however, the allegations were heightened by reports of bombings in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian troops since 2014.

So far there is little information about what exactly happened and both sides of the conflict are releasing conflicting versions of the attack. But one of the information released shows that a kindergarten with children inside was hit by the bombing.

The apparent escalation in violence has prompted the US, UK and NATO to claim that Russia may be laying the groundwork for an imminent invasion.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson even openly said the reported bombing was a “designed to create a pretext” to attack.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Western alliance saw in the bombing reports “attempts” by Russia to stage a fake operation in Ukraine.

“We are concerned that Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told a news conference on Thursday. “There is still no clarity, no certainty about Russia’s intentions,” he added.

Russia has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine, despite assembling more than 100,000 troops near the border.

On Tuesday night (15/02), the government of Vladimir Putin announced the withdrawal of some of the troops, but the United States says it doubts that this is actually happening.

According to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Moscow is actually bringing its troops even closer to the border with Ukraine.

At a press conference in Brussels, Austin said the US had also identified a move by Russia to stockpile blood bags, as well as flights “in more combat and support aircraft”.

“I myself was a soldier not long ago and I know you don’t do this sort of thing for no reason,” he said. “And you certainly don’t if you’re packing to go home.”

At the same time, a UN representative told the UN Security Council that tensions around and in Ukraine are higher than at any time since 2014.

“Speculation and accusations surrounding a potential military conflict are rife,” warned UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo.

He added that “whatever one believes about the prospect of such a confrontation, the reality is that the current situation is extremely dangerous.”